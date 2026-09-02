OG rejects lawsuit from Hao Mart-linked company as an ‘abuse of process’

Hao Open Foods, owned by Hao Mart’s chairman, alleges misrepresentation and induced breaches of contract

Taste Orchard opened in February 2024, with anchor tenant and supermarket chain Eccellente by Hao Mart occupying three levels. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Department store operator OG said the latest lawsuit by a Hao Mart-linked company is “an abuse of process”, arguing that there is “no legal basis” for the claim.

Hao Open Foods is alleging – in the suit filed Aug 5 – misrepresentation, negligence, wrongful interference with trade, and induced breaches of contract by OG over the sub-tenant’s forced early exit from Taste Orchard. It is seeking unspecified damages. The company is owned by Hao Mart chairman Tan Kim Yong.

Taste Orchard was a five-storey concept store operated by Hao Mart at the OG Orchard Point building in Somerset, with its 7.5-year lease terminated by landlord OG in September 2025 after just 18 months.