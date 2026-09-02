OG rejects lawsuit from Hao Mart-linked company as an ‘abuse of process’
Hao Open Foods, owned by Hao Mart’s chairman, alleges misrepresentation and induced breaches of contract
- Taste Orchard opened in February 2024, with anchor tenant and supermarket chain Eccellente by Hao Mart occupying three levels. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Department store operator OG said the latest lawsuit by a Hao Mart-linked company is “an abuse of process”, arguing that there is “no legal basis” for the claim.
Hao Open Foods is alleging – in the suit filed Aug 5 – misrepresentation, negligence, wrongful interference with trade, and induced breaches of contract by OG over the sub-tenant’s forced early exit from Taste Orchard. It is seeking unspecified damages. The company is owned by Hao Mart chairman Tan Kim Yong.
Taste Orchard was a five-storey concept store operated by Hao Mart at the OG Orchard Point building in Somerset, with its 7.5-year lease terminated by landlord OG in September 2025 after just 18 months.