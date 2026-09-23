‘Our bread and butter’: Family-run Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice hands reins to third generation

ENTERPRISE

The younger owner of the heritage hawker stall is still learning how to cook her family’s well-loved recipes

Third-generation owner Dawn Loo now manages the business’ social media, building brand awareness and attracting younger customers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] On the second floor of Tiong Bahru Food Centre, a distinctive mix of curry and braised gravy aromas wafts through the air.

The smell of spices leads to a long line of queuing customers for family-run hawker stall Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice.

The 80-year old business is best known for its saucy meals and Hainanese-style cooked dishes, which are usually ladled generously on top of white rice, drenching the entire plate in curry.