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‘Our bread and butter’: Family-run Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice hands reins to third generation

The younger owner of the heritage hawker stall is still learning how to cook her family’s well-loved recipes

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Koh Kim Xuan

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • Third-generation owner Dawn Loo now manages the business’ social media, building brand awareness and attracting younger customers.
    • Third-generation owner Dawn Loo now manages the business’ social media, building brand awareness and attracting younger customers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] On the second floor of Tiong Bahru Food Centre, a distinctive mix of curry and braised gravy aromas wafts through the air. 

    The smell of spices leads to a long line of queuing customers for family-run hawker stall Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice.

    The 80-year old business is best known for its saucy meals and Hainanese-style cooked dishes, which are usually ladled generously on top of white rice, drenching the entire plate in curry.   

    HawkersFood industrySMEsSingapore SMEsF&B

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