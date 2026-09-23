The Business Times
business-time-50
SGSME logo
ENTERPRISE

「我们的饭碗」：家族经营的卢氏海南咖喱饭交棒第三代

这家老字号小贩摊位的年轻继承人仍在学习如何烹煮深受喜爱的家传菜肴

Koh Kim Xuan

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 02:00 PM
    • 第三代继承人 Dawn Loo 现在负责管理摊位的社交媒体，以建立品牌知名度并吸引年轻顾客。
    • 第三代继承人 Dawn Loo 现在负责管理摊位的社交媒体，以建立品牌知名度并吸引年轻顾客。 摄影：YEN MENG JIIN，《商业时报》

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    【新加坡】在中峇鲁美食中心的二楼，空气中飘散着咖喱和卤汁混合的独特香气。

    香料的气味将人们引向家族经营的小贩摊位“卢氏海南咖喱饭”(Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice)前排起的长龙。

    这个拥有80年历史的老字号以其酱汁浓郁的餐点和海南风味菜肴而闻名。店家通常会将菜肴和酱汁豪迈地浇在白米饭上，让整个盘子都浸满咖喱。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    HawkersFood industrySMEsSingapore SMEsF&B

    TRENDING NOW

    Simba says it is developing “new innovative products for the Singapore market”, set to be launched in the new financial year.

    Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; full-year profits surge 277%

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    Topics including trade, AI, the Iran war and the future of Taiwan are likely to dominate conversations.

    What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington

    Wong and Low were slapped with 24 and five charges, respectively.

    Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More