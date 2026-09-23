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「我们的饭碗」：家族经营的卢氏海南咖喱饭交棒第三代
这家老字号小贩摊位的年轻继承人仍在学习如何烹煮深受喜爱的家传菜肴
Koh Kim Xuan
- 第三代继承人 Dawn Loo 现在负责管理摊位的社交媒体，以建立品牌知名度并吸引年轻顾客。 摄影：YEN MENG JIIN，《商业时报》
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本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】在中峇鲁美食中心的二楼，空气中飘散着咖喱和卤汁混合的独特香气。
香料的气味将人们引向家族经营的小贩摊位“卢氏海南咖喱饭”(Loo’s Hainanese Curry Rice)前排起的长龙。
这个拥有80年历史的老字号以其酱汁浓郁的餐点和海南风味菜肴而闻名。店家通常会将菜肴和酱汁豪迈地浇在白米饭上，让整个盘子都浸满咖喱。
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