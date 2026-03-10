Prism+ appoints Jonathan Wong as CEO; founder Jonathan Tan stepping up as executive chairman

The new chief will focus on product integration, customer experience and solidifying the brand as a smart-home solution provider

As CEO of Prism+, Jonathan Wong (left) will support day-to-day operations; executive chairman Jonathan Tan will focus on product strategy and growth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Local consumer electronics brand Prism+ has appointed Jonathan Wong as its chief executive officer, taking over the role from founder Jonathan Tan.

Wong was previously the Asia-Pacific CEO of European co-living operator Habyt. Tan will step up as executive chairman, as part of the brand’s plan to “strengthen its leadership structure”.

The transition will allow Tan to focus on product strategy and growth, with Wong stepping in to support the day-to-day operational needs.

“We’ve reached a certain scale, and it makes sense to bring on more professional help to really strengthen structure and execution,” Tan told The Business Times.

Tan and Wong had been talking for a couple of years, but it was only recently – when the business reached a certain complexity – that Wong felt he could contribute meaningfully.

Prism+ has grown from selling monitors with a direct-to-consumer (DTC) business model to now also offering products such as fridges and fans. Today, home appliances make up over half of the brand’s revenue from Singapore.

“Over time, the value-add that I can bring to the table has become more evident,” said Wong.

The opportunity to scale Prism+ further, coupled with his experiences at Habyt and CloudKitchens, attracted him to the job.

“These businesses were rooted in the physical, very much the atoms rather than the bits of business,” he said.

Prism+ has eight retail outlets in Singapore and 10 in Malaysia; it also has a presence in the Philippines and Australia. The brand plans to lean heavily on the retail component for products such as air-conditioners, which require a high-touch customer experience.

Prism+ will keep its product development and customer service in-house, rather than outsourcing these functions as other companies tend to do.

Wong explained that this is to maintain control over the customer experience and extend it through to the supply chain. Having such control provides insights at every step of the value chain, down to providing customers with the next solution when a product reaches its end of life.

“This is exactly why Prism+ was founded; having a direct hand and ownership means that we know exactly what customers want, how customers want to buy, how customers want to have things delivered,” he added.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) in December 2025 rapped Prism+ for website design features that misled consumers. A fake countdown timer and misleading stock indicators were used to pressure consumers into purchases.

Wong said the company rectified the issues identified in May 2025 after CCCS’ inquiry, and internal review processes were strengthened. Prism+ also provided an undertaking to CCCS to maintain full transparency with consumers.

“Prism+ is a stronger business today, with... structures to ensure that our pace of growth never outstrips the standards of our customer experience,” said Wong. “That is a promise we intend to keep.”

Maintaining the edge

While the move from monitors and TVs to home appliances might seem like a leap for an electronics brand, Tan said the move was a natural one.

After Prism+ built out its market share in displays, there was not going to be any exponential growth from this segment.

“If you look at the bigger home appliance brands like Samsung and LG, they all started in displays but are very strong in home appliances as well, so I thought it was quite natural,” said Tan.

Prism+ is not first in the market for any of its categories, and had to validate that it could produce appliances at a quality that it would be happy with.

The brand identified product categories that had a gap that it could innovate on with features, or provide the same features at a much lower price point with its DTC business model.

“The fact we own most of the operations gives us a different cost economics for certain operational functions as well,” said Tan.

Rather than expand to more markets, Prism+ will focus on its current four markets. In Singapore and Malaysia, where the brand has the most presence, it will focus on growing and building the business.

While expanding is not completely off the table, its business model might be different in entering a new market.

Prism+ is looking out for the right partners in other markets, with Wong not ruling out a global entity. The right partner and entry strategy are key, he said, adding that both also have to not compromise other business commitments and promises.

“There’s a tonne of markets that are fundamentally strong, which have a gap in the space that we play in, providing affordable, accessible high-technology premium products to the mass market,” he added.

Wong will focus on three areas in the next 12 months: product integration, customer experience and solidifying Prism+ as a smart-home solution provider.

He aims to continue launching new products and integrating them into the brand’s line-up, with a singular app to control different Prism+ products.

On the customer experience front, things start from product development all the way through to after-sales service. Wong said the goal is to ensure “that each and every one of these components of that customer experience is optimised, and continues to get better with each and every day”.

The third area is arguably the hardest, but with the most opportunity: moving the brand’s proposition from just offering multiple product categories to being a singular smart-home solution provider.

Wong’s goal is to make Prism+ a brand “where you can get everything you need to equip your house with a smart appliance in one go, and have that coupled with a singular customer experience, delivery experience, maintenance and repair experience, all under one house managed directly by us”.