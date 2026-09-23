Singapore-based Global Schools Group to open 20 new international campuses by 2030

This will add to its current network of 64 campuses in 11 countries that currently serve more than 45,000 students

Law Minister Edwin Tong (left) with Global Schools Group chairman and co-founder Atul Temurnikar at the celebration event on Sep 18. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF LAW

[SINGAPORE] The Global Schools Group (GSG) – a Singapore-based global network of international and private schools – celebrated its 25th anniversary recently with plans to open 20 new international campuses by 2030 in markets such as Japan, India and Saudi Arabia.

This will add to its current network of 64 campuses in 11 countries – including Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the UK – which serve more than 45,000 students.

The announcement was made at an event on Friday (Sep 18) at One World International School in Punggol, one of three brands in GSG’s network in Singapore. The other two are the Global Indian International School and Heath House International School.

In a speech as the event’s guest of honour, Law Minister and Second Home Affairs Minister Edwin Tong said that while GSG has strong Indian roots, its global journey began here in Singapore back in 2001.

“Over the past 25 years, it has grown alongside the deepening friendship between our two countries,” said Tong, noting that Singapore and India marked 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.

He added that GSG has remained proud of its Indian heritage since it was established and that there are students from more than 40 nationalities enrolled in the five Singapore campuses.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

“I think there is something very Singaporean about that. We share that same quality to be outward looking, to be cosmopolitan, and to be welcoming of the world,” said Tong to an audience that included Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and GSG chairman and co-founder Atul Temurnikar.

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, GSG said that it has committed a total of S$100,000 in philanthropic donations to support various community initiatives in Singapore.

At the event, mock cheques of various amounts were presented to the President’s Challenge; the Institute of Technical Education; APSN Katong School, Metta School and St Andrew’s Autism School; and for the redevelopment of Siglap South Community Centre in Joo Chiat.

The donations will mainly go towards enhancing accessibility features in special education schools and to support inclusive community spaces.

Separately, GSG said it has formed new long-term community partnerships with the North East Community Development Council and the Community Chest.

Temurnikar pointed out that while reaching 25 years was a special milestone, it was more important for GSG to look forward with ambition.

“The world our children will inherit will be very different from the world in which GSG began. Technology and artificial intelligence will transform education and society in ways we cannot fully predict,” he said.

“But our fundamental purpose will remain unchanged. We must continue to give children the confidence to dream, the skills to succeed, the values to lead and the compassion to make a difference.”