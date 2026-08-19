Timah Partners lands S$60 million facility from lenders including UOB, RHB

Dennis Chua, founder and CEO of Timah Partners (centre), with members of his team (from left), Kelvin Ho, Serena Li, Yap Hsien Liang and Christopher Pang. PHOTO: TIMAH PARTNERS

[SINGAPORE] Timah Partners, a holding company for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured a S$60 million debt facility to support its acquisition strategy in Singapore.

The Singapore-based company said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 19) that the debt facility is structured as an “umbrella delayed-drawdown agreement”, which will provide a “pre-negotiated agreement and framework to finance and execute multiple SME acquisitions over time”.

Dennis Chua, founder and CEO of Timah Partners, said: “What founders prefer is clarity, a straightforward and simple process, partners they can trust and are proud to be associated with, and confidence that their business and people will be taken care of.”

Facility partners include UOB, RHB Bank and Genesis Alternative Ventures. Kroll Agency and Trustee Services will act as the facility and security agent.

Timah Partners said it sees the facility “as the start of a broader effort to facilitate SME continuity in Singapore, alongside partners that have long supported local businesses”.

“Over time, Timah expects the relationship with its leading partners to extend beyond acquisitions, into wider financing and banking support across its portfolio, including founder wealth-planning needs, as these businesses continue to professionalise and grow.”

Timah Partners announced its first acquisition under a specialised waste management platform in July 2026. The financial terms and identity of the acquired company were not disclosed.

Said Eric Lian, UOB head of group commercial banking: “Our partnership with Timah Partners will catalyse greater resilience, supporting the renewal and sustained growth of strong local enterprises.”

RHB Bank’s head of commercial banking, Serena Hong, said: “We are pleased to support this innovative facility alongside like-minded financing partners, as it will help strengthen the next chapter of growth for high-quality local enterprises and reinforce the long-term resilience of Singapore’s SME ecosystem.”