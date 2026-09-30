Two army buddies, one ‘all-or-nothing’ bet on fruit-based beverage maker Doki Doki

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Doki Doki co-founders Alex Goh (left) and Bryan Low met during National Service when they were officer cadets, and have been friends for more than 20 years. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Alex Goh and Bryan Low have spent more than two decades talking each other into difficult undertakings.

They met as officer cadets during National Service and remained close friends, later becoming running and cycling companions. Among their adventures was a 1,100-km bikepacking journey through China that was completed in 10 days.

Alex Goh (left) and Bryan Low in Guangdong during their 1,100-km bikepacking trip through China in 2015 – an adventure for which they booked only their tickets in and out. PHOTO: BRYAN LOW

“When we go bikepacking, we only book the ticket in and the ticket out,” Low said.