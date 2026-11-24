A study finds that the take-up of these digital solutions by local SMEs can raise local workers’ wages by 3%

A recent IMDA study found that if smaller firms adopt the digitalisation solutions available under the Industry Digital Plans, they logged 12.2% more revenue, for example. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The use of sector-specific digital road maps by smaller Singapore businesses is linked to higher tech adoption rates and higher revenue, a team from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) reported on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Their study found that these firms’ adoption of solutions available under the government’s Industry Digital Plans (IDPs) was associated with 12.2 per cent higher revenue, 2.2 per cent higher average total wages, and 3 per cent higher local worker wages.

Total employment was also higher by an estimated 4.3 per cent, and local employment by 4.6 per cent, compared with firms that did not adopt IDP solutions.

The IDPs are sector-specific digitalisation road maps developed by the IMDA in consultation with sectoral agencies and industry players.

More than 20 IDPs have been launched since 2017, and they have been progressively refreshed. They cover industries such as logistics, retail, environmental services, accountancy, hotels, early childhood education, food manufacturing and precision engineering.

The IDPs give small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector-specific guidance and a curated set of digital solutions to support their digitalisation efforts. They were drawn up with an eye on the hurdles to digitalisation that SMEs face – such as cost, infrastructure and talent constraints.

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The IMDA team said: “By making digitalisation more accessible and actionable, IDPs may encourage SMEs to adopt digital solutions, which could in turn contribute to improvements in outcomes such as higher revenue and productivity gains.”

The IDPs are part of SMEs Go Digital, a flagship programme led by IMDA designed to help SMEs to adopt digital and artificial intelligence technologies through sector road maps, pre-approved solutions, advisory support and grant funding. The bulk of the firms in the IMDA study were SMEs.

It also found that revenue gains increased over time and were larger for firms adopting multiple solutions. Revenue was estimated to be 6.9 per cent higher in the year of adoption, with growth rising gradually to 17 per cent after three or more years.

“This suggests that the benefits of digital adoption may build up gradually as firms implement solutions, adapt their business processes and translate adoption into commercial gains,” wrote the authors of the report.

IDPs are also associated with higher rates of adopting digital solutions. Companies logged an 8.95-point higher adoption rate after a sectoral IDP was launched than in the period before.

“The findings suggest that by providing sector-specific digitalisation road maps, the IDPs can be a useful policy tool in supporting firms’ digitalisation,” said the IMDA team.

“Continued outreach and awareness-building efforts are important to encourage wider digital adoption among firms.”