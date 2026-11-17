The site features more than 200 job postings from over 80 manufacturing companies

The roles available on the portal span engineering, technology, R&D, data analytics and advanced production. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MANUFACTURING FEDERATION

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) on Tuesday (Nov 17) announced the launch of a job portal for advanced manufacturing roles.

Named the Manufacturing and Talent Connection Hub, the portal compiles live vacancies from advanced manufacturing firms across the Republic, making it easier for jobseekers to discover and apply for opportunities in the sector.

The portal will feature more than 200 job postings from over 80 manufacturing companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations, across industries such as aerospace, pharmaceuticals and electronics.

The roles span engineering, technology, R&D, data analytics and advanced production, with a mix of technical and professional, manager and executive positions, as well as opportunities for new entrants and mid-career switchers.

In a press statement, SMF group CEO Wayne Yap said: “By bringing advanced manufacturing opportunities together on one dedicated platform, we hope to bridge the gap between employers and jobseekers, attract more Singaporeans into the sector, and build a stronger talent pipeline for the future.”

According to the federation, manufacturing contributes about 20 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product and employs about 12 per cent of its workforce.

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A future-ready workforce will therefore be important to support the continued growth and competitiveness of Singapore’s manufacturing sector, it added.

Firms can post vacancies and manage applications via the portal, while jobseekers can register on the platform.

The site is also integrated with MyCareersFuture, allowing relevant manufacturing-related job postings to be shared on the SMF portal.

Campaign collaboration

The initiative comes under a newly launched campaign involving the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore and JTC Corporation.

The campaign, titled “Engineer the Future”, aims to strengthen the appeal of advanced manufacturing careers by showcasing the sector’s world-class innovations, the people behind them and the opportunities available.

It also seeks to inspire more Singaporeans to explore careers in advanced manufacturing and translate that interest into job applications through SMF’s portal.

“Manufacturing is a dynamic and growing sector which gives Singaporeans, graduates and mid-career professionals alike the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, develop specialised skills and take on greater responsibilities, including regional functions, as companies grow,” said EDB executive vice-president Cindy Koh.

Beyond the job portal, the campaign will include industry seminars and workshops to showcase career pathways and hiring needs.

Other initiatives include student learning journeys to manufacturing facilities, industry events and career fairs featuring employers listed on the portal, with on-the-spot application and interview support.

The campaign will run from November 2026 to May 2028.