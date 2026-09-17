Tourism board launches tender for mixed-use Orchard development at former SCGS site

The plan aims to strengthen the precinct’s position as Singapore’s iconic, must-visit lifestyle destination

An artist’s impression of redeveloped 37 Emerald Hill. The project was previously announced as part of the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan. ILLUSTRATION: STB

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday (Sep 16) launched a concept and price revenue tender for the redevelopment of 37 Emerald Hill, which will run till Mar 16, 2027.

Local and international bidders will have six months to submit a proposal to “celebrate the site’s rich heritage through sensitively developed spaces, a new-to-market hotel concept and first-of-its-kind lifestyle experiences”.

The project, located at the former Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) grounds, was previously announced as part of the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan.

The plan aims to strengthen the precinct’s position as Singapore’s iconic, must-visit lifestyle destination. It includes initiatives to strengthen experiences at the street level and building transformations.

STB said that the 1.04-hectare (ha) site’s location at the intersection of Somerset and the Emerald Hill Conservation Area offers prime accessibility from Orchard Road’s main shopping belt.

The mixed-use development should attract visitors and encourage longer stays, as well as repeat visits to the precinct.

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It should also incorporate accessible public spaces with year-round programming to ensure consistent footfall and community engagement.

Upon completion, it will bolster Singapore’s tourism landscape and at the same time benefit locals by providing recreational and leisure options in the heart of the city, STB added.

“We envision 37 Emerald Hill becoming a distinctive landmark that strengthens Orchard Road’s position as an iconic lifestyle destination, supporting our ambition for quality tourism growth towards 2040,” said Ashlynn Loo, director, land and concept development, STB.

The land parcel has a gross floor area of about 1.67 ha and is provided predominantly for hospitality and commercial use. It has a lease term of 50 years and an option to extend for 20 years, subject to terms and conditions.