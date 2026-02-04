It will explore using its Valo aircraft for medical transport to islands around the Republic

An artist's impression of the Vertical Aerospace Valo electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft being used for emergency medical services in Singapore. ILLUSTRATION: VERTICAL AEROSPACE

[SINGAPORE] UK-based manufacturer of air taxis Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) announced on Wednesday (Feb 4) that it has received a grant from Singapore to research the use of its Valo air taxi for emergency medical use in the Republic.

The S$100,000 grant was awarded by Hatch, a public safety innovation centre under the Home Team Science & Technology Agency (HTX). HTX is a statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the grant, Vertical will partner Hatch and HTX, as well as industry stakeholders to develop the groundwork for implementing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) use in emergency medical services, look into operational aspects and conduct a proof-of-concept flight demonstration test.

Mok Shao Hong, centre director (Hatch), said: “Our collaboration with Vertical Aerospace allows us to assess the potential of advanced air mobility for emergency medical response, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, regulation and operational readiness.”

Vertical said it was chosen after a competitive selection process, and that the move represents a “a foundational step” towards introduction of the technology beyond trials and into real service in Singapore.

“This is an important step in making advanced air mobility a reality in the region,” said Stuart Simpson, chief executive officer of Vertical Aerospace.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Vertical is a maker of VTOL aircraft, which are also known as air taxis. These are fully electrically powered aircraft that can cover short distances, but Vertical is also working on a hybrid model that combines electricity and jet fuel.

Advanced air mobility is a collective term for newer, advanced aircraft including eVTOLs, vertical take-off vehicles powered by conventional fuel and autonomous flying drones.