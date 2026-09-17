Volt Auto to distribute BAIC and Arcfox China car brands in Singapore

Move reflects BAIC’s further expansion into right-hand drive markets in Asia-Pacific

The Arcfox αT7 electric vehicle debuted in China in August and gained 10,000 orders in its pre-sale launch. PHOTO: ARCFOX

[SINGAPORE] Car group Volt Auto has been appointed as the authorised distributor in Singapore for two brands from major Chinese carmaker Beijing Automotive Group Company – BAIC and Arcfox.

Soh Ming, CEO of Volt Auto, confirmed this on Thursday (Sep 17), with its subsidiary Volt Auto Venture appointed as distributor.

He told The Business Times that new showrooms will be set up for the brands. Sales are expected to begin in January 2027 with debut models encompassing four sport utility vehicle (SUV) models across different segments.