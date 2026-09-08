Watch live: PM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to address political office-holders’ salary review in Parliament

PM Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue at around noon

Parliament is slated to debate proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, when it sits this week. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Proposed changes to political salaries, including those of Cabinet ministers, are on the agenda when Parliament sits this week.

On Tuesday (Sep 8), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue from 12pm, followed by Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing. Both statements will provide the government’s response to the recommendations of a committee reviewing political salaries.

The House will then debate the matter on Thursday.

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