Watch live: PM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to address political office-holders’ salary review in Parliament
PM Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue at around noon
- Parliament is slated to debate proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, when it sits this week. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] Proposed changes to political salaries, including those of Cabinet ministers, are on the agenda when Parliament sits this week.
On Tuesday (Sep 8), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue from 12pm, followed by Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing. Both statements will provide the government’s response to the recommendations of a committee reviewing political salaries.
The House will then debate the matter on Thursday.
Follow the latest developments on The Business Times’ website, app and social media platforms.
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