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Watch live: PM Wong, Chan Chun Sing to address political office-holders’ salary review in Parliament

PM Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue at around noon

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Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 11:39 AM
    • Parliament is slated to debate proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, when it sits this week.
    • Parliament is slated to debate proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, when it sits this week. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Proposed changes to political salaries, including those of Cabinet ministers, are on the agenda when Parliament sits this week.

    On Tuesday (Sep 8), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver a ministerial statement on the issue from 12pm, followed by Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing. Both statements will provide the government’s response to the recommendations of a committee reviewing political salaries.

    The House will then debate the matter on Thursday.

    Follow the latest developments on The Business Timeswebsite, app and social media platforms.

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