The Business Times
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BT EXPLAINS

Why organisations like GovTech are moving from projects to products 

The agency’s restructuring has put the spotlight on a growing shift in how tech is built and managed

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 03:25 PM
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    • GovTech says that its two-year workforce transformation, resulting in the retrenchment of 93 employees in its first phase, reflects a fundamental shift in how it develops and manages technology. 
    • GovTech says that its two-year workforce transformation, resulting in the retrenchment of 93 employees in its first phase, reflects a fundamental shift in how it develops and manages technology.  PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] When the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) announced on Wednesday (Jul 15) that it would embark on what it called a two-year workforce transformation, resulting in the retrenchment of 93 employees in its first phase, it insisted that the move was not driven by artificial intelligence. 

    Instead, the agency said that it reflected a fundamental shift in how it develops and manages technology – from overseeing projects delivered by external vendors to owning and continuously improving digital products in-house. 

    GovTech is not alone in wanting to redesign its operating model. 

    BT ExplainsGovTechTechnologySingapore manpower

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