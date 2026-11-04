Work Permit holders increase by 10,900, but S Pass, EP holders decline by 900 each in Q2: Jasmin Lau

Current data does not suggest that S Pass and Employment Pass holders are displacing residents, she says

S Pass and EP declines were concentrated in professional services, financial services, and information and communications in Q2. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Of the 9,200 net increase in non-resident employment in the second quarter of 2026, Work Permit holders – excluding migrant domestic workers – accounted for an increase of 10,900, while S Pass and Employment Pass (EP) holders each declined by 900.

At the sectoral level, S Pass and EP declines were concentrated in professional services, financial services, and information and communications, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau said in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Meanwhile, resident employment in these sectors increased, she added.

For S Pass and EP holders, employment increased most in administrative and support services, Lau said. This broad sector covers security, cleaning, recruitment and office support services, among others, she added, noting that the increase was mainly in office administrative and support services.

In contrast, resident employment fell in the broader administrative and support services sector – but this was concentrated in employment placement and recruitment services, a different sub-sector.

“As the resident and non-resident movements were driven by different sub-sectors, the available data from the second quarter does not suggest displacement of residents by S Pass and (EP) holders,” she concluded.