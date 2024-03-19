WP chief Pritam Singh charged with lying to Parliament over Raeesah Khan’s case, pleads not guilty

LEADER of the Opposition and Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was charged on Mar 19 with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, two years after the police opened investigations into his conduct before the Committee of Privileges.

The charges relate to his testimony before the committee, which had been convened in November 2021 to look into a lying controversy involving his party’s former MP Raeesah Khan.

The committee called Singh as a witness and said later that he had not been truthful during the hearings while under oath. It recommended referring him to the public prosecutor for further investigations with a view to consider criminal proceedings, which Parliament later endorsed.

Standing in the dock on Mar 19, 2024, the 47-year-old opposition politician, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to the two charges under Section 31(q) of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act and claimed trial.

He requested for a four-week adjournment to engage a lawyer. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Apr 17.

Lying in response to questions posed by a parliamentary committee is considered a criminal offence under the Act, and carries a maximum fine of S$7,000 and a jail term of up to three years or both.

Singh arrived at the State Courts at 10.45 am, clad in a black suit. When asked why he was at the courts, he replied: “Why do you normally come to the State Courts?”

When asked if he had anything to say after being charged, he said he would be releasing a statement later.

The committee’s recommendation for Singh to be referred to the public prosecutor had come after it investigated Khan for lying in Parliament.

During a debate on empowering women on Aug 3, 2021, Khan, then MP for Sengkang GRC, had claimed to have accompanied a sexual assault victim to a police station where the victim was treated insensitively. She repeated the claim again in the House on Oct 4, 2021.

This was later found to be untrue, and Khan eventually told Parliament on Nov 1, 2021, that she had been sexually assaulted herself and had heard about the victim’s experience at a support group session.

She resigned from the WP and her parliamentary seat on Nov 30, 2021.

In the charge sheets, Singh was said to have given a false answer to the committee’s questions on Dec 10 and 15, 2021.

On one occasion, he had said after an Aug 8 meeting between him, Khan and WP leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap, that he had wanted Khan to clarify that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3.

On two other occasions, he had said that during a meeting with Khan on Oct 3, he had asked her to come clean about her lie if the issue was brought up in the House on Oct 4.

The eight-member committee comprised seven People’s Action Party MPs and one WP MP.

They were then Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam, Hougang MP and WP organising secretary Dennis Tan, and Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Don Wee.

After a total of 31 hours of hearings held over several weeks, the committee found Khan guilty of abuse of privilege and recommended that she be fined a total of S$35,000.

It also recommended that Singh, along with his fellow Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap, be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigations – Singh for not being truthful in his testimony under oath, and Faisal for his “flagrant and inexcusable” refusal to answer relevant questions.

In a joint statement on Mar 19, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and police said Faisal will not be charged. He has been issued an advisory to familiarise himself with conduct expected of Members of Parliament under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, and to refrain from any act that may be in breach of it.

WP chairman and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim had also been called as a witness by the committee, but was not referred for further investigations.

At the crux of the matter was the three months that elapsed before Khan confessed in Parliament on Nov 1, 2021, to lying.

The committee concluded that Singh had played “the key and leading role” in advising her not to come clean after she first lied, and said he had lied when he asserted during the hearings that he had asked her to set the record straight in the House.

Singh has consistently denied the allegations. Though he acknowledged that he had given Khan too much time to clarify the lie, he said he had done so as he was sympathetic to the fact that she had been a victim of sexual assault.