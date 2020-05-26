You are here

Carousell rolls out 1,000 help packages to assist heartland merchants in digitalisation

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 12:42 PM
SINGAPORE-BASED online marketplace Carousell is offering 1,000 help packages to heartland retailers and service merchants to grow their businesses online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Monday.

The CarouBiz Booster Package, valued at S$720, comprises a six-month Carousell for Business (CarouBiz) subscription - which gives sellers access to tools such as video listings - and S$480 in Carousell coins, which can be used to purchase ads and promotional tools on the site. 

The package is available from May 25 to Dec 31, 2020.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that sign up for the package can get one-time funding support of 90 per cent for package fees from Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

This is on top of ESG's enhanced E-Commerce Booster Package, which will give eligible SMEs one-time funding support of 90 per cent for digital marketing advisory services for three months.

Carousell Singapore managing director Ng Chee Soon said many brick-and-mortar retailers and service merchants had seen a sharp decline in customers due to the pandemic, and were "still struggling due to their lack of e-commerce experience".

He added that the company would guide these merchants on how to quickly grow their customer base and realise new revenue streams.

