You are here

Home > SME

Digital marketing support for SMEs added to E-Commerce Booster Package

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 6:51 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

The E-Commerce Booster Package administered by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has been enhanced to provide funding for digital marketing services and manpower for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the programme.

SMEs will now get one-time funding support of 90 per cent for digital-marketing advisory services for three months, and additional support for manpower to build up in-house capabilities for sustained digital-marketing efforts.

The advisory services can include analysis of the retailers' existing digital business models and assets, development of digital-marketing plans and optimising of marketing efforts on social-media channels.

Retailers that have not applied for manpower support previously under the E-Commerce Booster Package can apply to get 90 per cent subsidies for the costs to hire three staff for three months, to work on digital-marketing capabilities.

 Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer at ESG, said: "Having an e-commerce presence for retailers is the first step in expanding their customer base and sales. But for this to be sustained, retailers must strengthen their ability to understand how to better leverage digital marketing to attract and engage customers online, especially on social media."

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan strikes logistics deal in China as e-commerce takes off

Improving their digital-marketing skills will enable SMEs to remain agile and adapt to customer preferences, which will help them increase customer loyalty and attract new customers, he added.

Retail SMEs can sign up for the package between now and Sept 30, 2020.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

SME

Aspire to offer Lazada S'pore merchants working capital loans within 3 hours

Fighting the virus with novel weapons

How SMEs can transform and go green for the future

Living and working in a post-pandemic world

Local firms develop cross-border food-procurement platform in response to supply-chain uncertainties

Shopee offers SMEs financial, educational support

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 06:48 PM
Government & Economy

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China

[BEIJING] China hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus...

May 6, 2020 06:36 PM
Real Estate

Govt rolls out temporary relief measures for property sector amid pandemic

AS THE ongoing circuit breaker continues to disrupt construction timelines and property sales, the government has...

May 6, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q1 net profit plunges 25.7% to S$40.2m; management pulls FY2020 earnings guidance

STARHUB is withdrawing its financial guidance for this year, the mainboard-listed telco said after just three months...

May 6, 2020 06:20 PM
Government & Economy

US may require masks at airports in changes to limit coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The lead US airport security agency is weighing the possibility of requiring masks or face coverings...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.