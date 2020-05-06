Digital marketing support for SMEs added to E-Commerce Booster Package

The E-Commerce Booster Package administered by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) has been enhanced to provide funding for digital marketing services and manpower for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under the programme.

SMEs will now get one-time funding support of 90 per cent for digital-marketing advisory services for three months, and additional support for manpower to build up in-house capabilities for sustained digital-marketing efforts.

The advisory services can include analysis of the retailers' existing digital business models and assets, development of digital-marketing plans and optimising of marketing efforts on social-media channels.

Retailers that have not applied for manpower support previously under the E-Commerce Booster Package can apply to get 90 per cent subsidies for the costs to hire three staff for three months, to work on digital-marketing capabilities.

Ted Tan, deputy chief executive officer at ESG, said: "Having an e-commerce presence for retailers is the first step in expanding their customer base and sales. But for this to be sustained, retailers must strengthen their ability to understand how to better leverage digital marketing to attract and engage customers online, especially on social media."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Improving their digital-marketing skills will enable SMEs to remain agile and adapt to customer preferences, which will help them increase customer loyalty and attract new customers, he added.

Retail SMEs can sign up for the package between now and Sept 30, 2020.