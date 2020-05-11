You are here

Home > SME

More than 2,000 Singapore SMEs, heartland retailers to benefit from new e-commerce solution

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 4:30 PM

[SINGAPORE] A new mobile commerce solution will help more than 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) set up their own virtual store and have access to a wide network of customers.

The initiative, which aims to help SMEs such as heartland merchants deal with challenges in the retail landscape amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was announced by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat during a webinar on Monday.

Jointly developed by Nanyang Polytechnic's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-SIRS), payment services group Nets and tech firm SCash, the initiative is supported by Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The mobile phone-based solution is expected to benefit traditional merchants who do not have the know-how to move their business online while their physical operations are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Once the virtual store has been set up, customers are able to make orders through a URL or by scanning a QR code at the physical store.

SEE ALSO

Firms prepare for changes in events landscape

After customers make their first purchase, retailers can engage with them through the likes of loyalty rewards or discount vouchers.

Nets is waiving service fees upon sign-up, while SCash is not charging merchants the monthly service fee until the end of the year.

NYP-SIRS is also providing a one-day workshop to help merchants sustain their business operation after the virtual store has been set up.

Megan Ong, director of NYP-SIRS, said the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on physical shops, while digital orders have increased during this period, which emphasises the need to help SMEs transition to digital solutions.

The workshop conducted by the institute will be tailored to the needs of SMEs of different trade backgrounds, she added.

On May 6, Enterprise Singapore announced an expansion to its e-commerce booster package to support SME retailers in strengthening their digital marketing capabilities for e-commerce.

The package includes a one-off 90 per cent support for digital marketing advisory services for three months, which include capabilities to analyse digital business models and assets.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 11, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

China raps state miner Minmetals for renewed environmental failures

[BEIJING] China's environment ministry on Monday called on China Minmetals Corp to improve implementation of...

May 11, 2020 04:06 PM
Garage

At least 38 Airbnb employees laid off in Singapore as part of global retrenchment

AIRBNB has laid off at least 38 staff in Singapore as part of its move to slash 1,900 employees, or a quarter of its...

May 11, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end lower as exports drop, coronavirus cases rise

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Monday as the country's exports dropped, while fears about a second wave...

May 11, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

486 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 23,822

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 486 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday, taking the total...

May 11, 2020 03:51 PM
Transport

Heathrow, easyJet want early exit from UK quarantine rules

[LONDON] Britain's easyJet urged the government to only keep quarantine requirements for a short period, while...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.