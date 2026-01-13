Atome secures bigger US$345 million credit facility, HSBC and DBS among lenders

The new credit line will also be used to expand its Pay Later Anywhere card in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines

Atome has secured a bigger credit facility to accelerate its expansion. PHOTO: ATOME

[SINGAPORE] Buy now pay later (BNPL) platform Atome has secured a bigger US$345 million credit facility, up from US$200 million secured in 2024.

HSBC returns as a structuring bank and mandated lead arranger and bookrunner (MLAB). DBS also comes on board as an MLAB.

Returning lenders include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Cathay United Bank. New lenders include the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The new credit facility will accelerate the expansion of Atome’s BNPL and lending across its markets in South-east Asia.

The facility will also be used to expand its Pay Later Anywhere card in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“We’re now even better positioned to support a rapidly growing, healthy and profitable loan book, while scaling transparent and flexible credit solutions to serve both merchants and consumers,” said Andy Tan, chief commercial officer at Atome.

Atome Financial, comprising Atome’s BNPL business, the Atome PayLater Anywhere Card and Kredit Pintar, reported an operating income of US$236 million in 2024.

The platform also processed over US$2 billion in gross merchandise value in 2024.