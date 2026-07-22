China’s Moonshot AI in talks on pre-IPO funds at US$50 billion value

This should mark the final infusion of capital for Moonshot before an IPO as soon as 2026

Moonshot achieved US$300 million of annual recurring revenue – a gauge of future sales – in June, jumping from US$200 million in April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

MOONSHOT AI is preparing to begin discussions in August on a final round of fundraising before listing in Hong Kong, capitalising on the excitement around its latest model to raise capital at a valuation of as much as US$50 billion.

The Chinese AI lab should close in coming days a financing round that began in summer 2026 at a valuation of US$31.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Once finalised, Moonshot then intends to immediately open discussions with potential backers about a follow-on capital-raising, the people said, asking to remain unidentified to talk about a private deal. That should mark the final infusion of capital for Moonshot before an initial public offering as soon as 2026.

The speed with which Moonshot is tapping capital markets underscores investor interest in a startup that has upended perceptions of how far Chinese artificial intelligence technology lags American. The 2.8 trillion-parameter Kimi K3 – billed as the world’s largest open-weight AI model – surprised developers and investors with performance approaching the latest frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Representatives for the company did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

Moonshot now seeks to ride that momentum. It aims to complete the dismantling of its offshore red-chip structure by the end of July, paving the way for the domestic fundraising and its broader IPO preparations, the people said.

Chinese firms typically raise money at a velocity near-unparalleled in the US, particularly during periods when they are dominating headlines or when their sector is hot. In Moonshot’s case, the speed with which it is moving also stems from its business prospects.

Moonshot achieved US$300 million of annual recurring revenue – a gauge of future sales – in June, jumping from US$200 million in April, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Since the K3’s launch, daily sales have surged at least six times, one person familiar with the matter has said.

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The explosive debut of its latest AI model on Jul 17 was a vindication of sorts for founder Yang Zhilin, the reclusive 33-year-old alumnus of Carnegie Mellon University, Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google.

Yang founded the 300-person outfit along with several technologists from China’s prestigious Tsinghua University, including the lead guitarist of a band he started. They named the company’s Chinese corporate entry after Dark Side of the Moon, Yang’s favourite Pink Floyd album.

Kimi K3 outperformed all rivals except for Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 on overall capability, according to Artificial Analysis.

Elon Musk lauded the model as “impressive,” while OpenAI’s head of strategy, Dean Ball, warned that the open-weight release pushes the tech world closer to “full AI communism.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday (Jul 21) that the US will carefully examine open source AI models created overseas, including those from China, and take action on any evidence of intellectual property theft from US companies.

Moonshot’s existing investors include Chinese tech leaders Meituan and Tencent Holdings; renowned venture capital firms IDG Capital, HSG and ZhenFund; and state-backed players China Mobile and the Beijing AI Industry Investment Fund. BLOOMBERG