OpenAI offers nonprofits discounts on corporate ChatGPT product

OPENAI will offer discounts on corporate ChatGPT subscriptions to nonprofit organisations, the Microsoft-backed firm said on Thursday (May 30), as it seeks to grow sales of its artificial intelligence product to enterprises.

Under the programme, large nonprofits will be able to get 50 per cent off the enterprise-grade version of ChatGPT. Smaller nonprofits using ChatGPT Team will pay US$20 per month per user, instead of US$25 or US$30.

When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November 2022, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding and became the fastest application to acquire 100 million users.

Recently, the company has courted large organisations to buy its ChatGPT enterprise product, which it plans to make a bigger part of its revenue stream.

The company also announced on Thursday a partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

OpenAI has granted US$250,000 to the IRC, a New York-based nonprofit that helps those affected by humanitarian crises, such as the war in Ukraine.

SEE ALSO PwC to become OpenAI’s largest enterprise customer amid genAI boom

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The funds will go towards developing an education chatbot built on OpenAI technology to assist educators in crisis zones.

Called aprendIA, it is currently being piloted in places such as Bangladesh and Nigeria, the IRC said.

“A total of 224 million school-aged and pre-school aged children are affected by crises globally...in conflict and crisis settings, teachers lack resources to support children who face unique challenges,” the IRC said in a statement.

IRC said educators will be able to use aprendIA to create interactive and personalised teaching content adaptable to different humanitarian contexts.

To expand its global reach, IRC plans to make chatbots available on low-tech devices and within existing chat products like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in multiple languages. REUTERS