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Consumer electronics brand Stryv raises US$11.5 million Series B funding

It aims to grow its presence in Malaysia and Hong Kong, and expand into new markets such as Taiwan

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 10:00 AM
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    • Stryv launched the Stryv Oasis massage chair in September, drawing on Sterra’s expertise in home care products.
    • Stryv launched the Stryv Oasis massage chair in September, drawing on Sterra’s expertise in home care products. PHOTO: STRYV

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore-based consumer electronics brand Stryv announced that it has raised US$11.5 million in Series B funding on Tuesday (Oct 27).

    The funding round was led by ACV Capital, with participation from Openspace Capital and Tsao-family-linked Octave Capital, among other investors.

    “As demand for personal care and home wellness products continues to grow, we see significant opportunities for Stryv to meet evolving consumer needs, particularly in areas such as clean air and water,” said Helen Wong, managing partner at ACV Capital.

    Stryv will use the funding to grow its presence in Malaysia and Hong Kong, and expand into new markets such as Taiwan. There are also plans to enhance its product ecosystem through investing in R&D as well as acquisitions.

    Stryv said that acquiring brands with market presence distinct from its own will expand its talent and product portfolios, and also open up more Asia-Pacific markets.

    The consumer brand acquired Singapore-based home appliance brand Sterra in Mar 2026. Since September, Stryv has launched the Stryv Oasis massage chair and Stryv Halo air purifier, drawing on Sterra’s expertise in home care products.

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    The final steps of the brand merger are expected to be completed in the coming months.

    “(The investors’) backing is a strong endorsement of what we are building: a multicategory ecosystem of personal and home care products for families across Asia,” said Roy Ang, CEO and co-founder of Stryv.

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