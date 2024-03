GoTo Financial wants to be the preferred partner of TikTok Shop in Indonesia.

"GoTo, TikTok to launch ‘buy now, pay later’ service in Indonesia"

INDONESIAN tech company GoTo is gearing up to launch a “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) product with TikTok, months after it struck a high-profile e-commerce deal with the wildly popular social media platform.

GoTo is doubling down on financial services to drive topline growth as it seeks to convince investors...