The Business Times
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PropertyGuru ex-CEO’s AI health startup Genie Health raises US$3 million in seed funding

Investors include Temasek-backed venture studio Liminal; startup aims to use AI to personalise healthcare

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 10:00 AM
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    • Genie Health co-founder and CEO Hari Krishnan says health information needs to be democratised and made accessible.
    • Genie Health co-founder and CEO Hari Krishnan says health information needs to be democratised and made accessible. PHOTO: GENIE HEALTH

    [SINGAPORE] Having access to a wealth of medical data but lacking the expertise to make sense of it was what drove former PropertyGuru CEO Hari Krishnan to start Genie Health, an artificial intelligence healthtech startup.

    The idea took shape after an annual health checkup he underwent while he was still at PropertyGuru. He was found to have high cholesterol, after which he drew on his family’s medical history, data from wearable devices and advice from medical professionals for a better understanding of his health.

    But he recognised that the resources and expertise he had access to as a CEO might not be readily available to everyone.

    Startup fundingArtificial IntelligenceHealthcare

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