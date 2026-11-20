Funding, however, is still concentrated in fewer deals, with 10 deals recorded in the year to Nov 17

Singapore accounts for about 71.1% of payment firms’ funding in the region. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia’s payment firms raised US$1.6 billion in equity funding from Jan 1 to Tuesday (Nov 17) this year, more than double the US$733 million raised in all of 2025.

The sum raised in 2026 so far is also the highest since 2022. Funding has rebounded from 2023’s low of US$270 million, rising in each of the last three years.

Recovery, however, has been dependent on a handful of large rounds, amid thinning deal activity and seed funding.

For instance, payment firms’ funding in 2026 was led by Ant International’s US$1.2 billion Series A in July and Airwallex’s US$320 million Series H in June.

Ant International’s Series A round has resulted in early-stage funding for 2026 surging to US$1.3 billion, compared with US$320 million in late-stage funding. In contrast, late-stage rounds in 2025 accounted for US$662 million of the US$733 million raised.

Funding is still concentrated in fewer deals, with 10 deals recorded in 2026 thus far. Seed deals have fallen from nine in 2025 to just one this year.

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Payment unicorns are more widely spread than funding, with Singapore accounting for about 71.1 per cent of the sector’s total funding in the region. Singapore has Airwallex, Thunes and Coda.

Thailand has Omise and Ascend Money; Indonesia has Xendit; the Philippines has GCash and Voyager Innovations; and Vietnam has MoMo and VNPay.

Thunes is the latest addition to the unicorn club, hitting the US$1 billion valuation mark in April 2025.

Acquisitions are the most common exit path for payment companies in South-east Asia, with the region recording 53 acquisitions and nine initial public offerings. Payment companies took an average of 19.5 years from first funding to acquisition, at an average price of US$80.9 million.

There were just two acquisitions recorded in 2026 thus far, compared with three in 2025. IPOs this year are flat compared with 2025, with both years recording one each.