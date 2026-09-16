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AI firm Plaud doubles investment in Singapore to S$20 million as it targets expansion in Apac

The startup’s Singapore team has expanded from 10 to about 100 employees in the space of nine months

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 04:51 PM
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    • Plaud CEO Nathan Xu says: “We can unlock the potential of South-east Asia with a better product market fit.” 
    • Plaud CEO Nathan Xu says: “We can unlock the potential of South-east Asia with a better product market fit.”  PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence interface company Plaud is doubling its investment in Singapore to S$20 million in the space of a few months, it said in a release announcing the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters on Wednesday (Sep 16).

    US-incorporated Plaud offers a hardware device as well as a subscription service to its AI platform providing AI note-taking services for its users.

    The company had announced an initial S$10 million investment in June 2026.

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