AI firm Plaud doubles investment in Singapore to S$20 million as it targets expansion in Apac

The startup’s Singapore team has expanded from 10 to about 100 employees in the space of nine months

Plaud CEO Nathan Xu says: “We can unlock the potential of South-east Asia with a better product market fit.” PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence interface company Plaud is doubling its investment in Singapore to S$20 million in the space of a few months, it said in a release announcing the opening of its Asia-Pacific headquarters on Wednesday (Sep 16).

US-incorporated Plaud offers a hardware device as well as a subscription service to its AI platform providing AI note-taking services for its users.

The company had announced an initial S$10 million investment in June 2026.