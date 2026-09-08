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Nvidia-backed AI firm Firmus signs deal with OpenAI for Malaysia data centre capacity

The Australian company inks a multi-year deal with the ChatGPT maker to supply computing capacity

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Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 09:59 AM
    • The deal comes ahead of Firmus’ rumoured initial public offering in 2026, which could be one of Australia’s largest in recent years.
    • The deal comes ahead of Firmus’ rumoured initial public offering in 2026, which could be one of Australia’s largest in recent years. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BENGALURU] Australia’s Firmus said on Tuesday (Sep 8) it had signed a multi-year deal with OpenAI to supply computing capacity from two Malaysian data centres, making the ChatGPT maker an anchor customer as demand surges for infrastructure to run advanced AI models.

    The deal comes ahead of Firmus’ rumoured initial public offering in 2026, which could be one of Australia’s largest in recent years.

    The AI infrastructure firm was valued at above US$10.5 billion in its last fundraising, backed by Nvidia, Jane Street, Blackstone funds and Coatue Management.

    The deal with OpenAI raised Firmus’ contracted capacity across customers to more than 900 megawatts.

    Firmus’ portfolio includes two operational AI data centres in Australia and Singapore, while five are under development across Asia-Pacific (Apac).

    The deal highlights the widening race among US and Chinese AI groups to secure power and data centre capacity to power increasingly advanced models.

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    OpenAI last week unveiled Astra, which it said was its most capable model yet.

    Malaysia has become South-east Asia’s fastest-growing data centre market, but the rapid buildout has drawn scrutiny over electricity and water use.

    Firmus will deploy Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin processors at scale across Apac, with the addition of Malaysia extending its footprint in the region.

    Firmus declined to comment on the contract value, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

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