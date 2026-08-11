Nvidia taps Wall Street for US$500 billion AI funding commitment

This will “create dedicated pools of capital at significant scale at attractive rates” for customers of the firm

There are few details on the timing and structure of the financings. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US investment giants including Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, BlackRock and Brookfield Asset Management are partnering with Nvidia to invest US$500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The coalition, which also includes Goldman Sachs and KKR & Co, will “create dedicated pools of capital at significant scale at attractive rates for Nvidia customers”, according to a statement on Monday (Aug 11).

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang said in a CNBC interview that he approached only the six firms for the commitment, and none turned him down.

The effort comes with a huge headline figure but there are few details on the timing and structure of the financings, or how much the plan goes beyond the string of AI deals that are already driving a large chunk of Wall Street’s biggest transactions.

Executives indicated that it will focus on debt financing to provide access to compute for Nvidia’s largest customers and that there are already many deals in the works that would qualify towards this commitment.

“We are bringing the world’s leading long-term capital providers together to independently underwrite AI infrastructure,” Huang said in the statement.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

“These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI.”

Nvidia has already inked hundreds of billions of dollars worth of deals with companies across the AI ecosystem, stoking concerns from some investors that the chipmaking giant is inflating demand and valuations across the industry through the circular nature of such agreements.

Now, the firm is publicly tapping the biggest private markets firms to provide funding for its customers amid the trillions of dollars that are expected to be needed for the data centres, power stations and chips that will power the next era of AI.

The money will all be third-party capital, Huang said in the CNBC interview, which also featured executives from each of the six Wall Street firms.

BlackRock chief executive officer Larry Fink said on CNBC that the future deals will offer “high credit quality” and allow attractive yields in debt for investors who are “overinvested in equities”.

“It’s a big infrastructure build, and the capital markets are signalling that there’s lots of capital available to support it,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said, adding that his firm is trying to find different ways of “getting the capital to the right places to extend this or accelerate this”.

Nvidia’s financing demands

Nvidia had been in talks to backstop as much as US$250 billion to help OpenAI lease computing power from the US$500 billion, 10-gigawatt data centre hub that SB Energy – a SoftBank Group subsidiary – is developing in Ohio, Bloomberg reported in July.

It would easily be among the chipmaker’s biggest financing deals with a customer.

Nvidia was also in discussions to finance US$350 billion of OpenAI’s purchases of its chips for the project, people familiar with the situation said at the time, asking not to be identified because the talks were private.

Wall Street firms have similarly poured hundreds of billions of dollars into financing the worldwide AI data centre boom, directly investing in sites and buying the companies that operate them.

Two years ago, firms including BlackRock, Microsoft and the United Arab Emirates’ MGX investment vehicle formed what is now known as the AI Infrastructure Partnership to bankroll data centres.

Nvidia committed to supporting the coalition.

Nvidia has accelerated its investments and partnerships with tech and AI companies in recent months despite growing concerns about its “circular” deals.

In addition to the OpenAI financing talks, the company last month expanded a partnership with South Korean conglomerate SK Group and said the companies will be doing more than US$500 billion in business with each other.

It also made a “substantial” investment in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup co-founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. BLOOMBERG