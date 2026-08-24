Picture-perfect AI resumes push firms back to tests, referrals

A ‘human approach’ and networking are becoming increasingly important, say recruiters

As more companies automate their own hiring processes, many candidates are using AI to apply for jobs or tailor their experiences to role descriptions. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

RECRUITERS are facing a problem they may have once wished for: Every resume is perfect.

Artificial intelligence tools have made it easy to submit a flawless job application, so employers are bringing back traditional techniques to sift through candidates.

The advent of AI in generating or editing resumes has left companies flooded with similar applications, said a number of London-based recruiters.

That is pushing employers to rely on methods such as live tests, networking and recommendations to evaluate potential hires.

“Networking has always been important. It’s now absolutely crucial,” said Zoe McLoughlin, executive director at London Business School’s career centre.

“If it’s a job you really want, at least one person at the company needs to know your name before you apply.”

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The accelerated adoption of AI is spurring anxiety, with jobseekers worrying about whether such technology is eliminating jobs and careers altogether.

As more companies automate their own application and hiring processes, many candidates are using AI to help apply for jobs en masse or tailor their experiences to job descriptions quickly, in an effort to create the perfect resume.

About 84 per cent of candidates applying to early career roles in finance use AI tools when preparing applications or interview answers, indicated a report from London-based startup AmplifyME, which develops simulations and training technology for graduate students seeking jobs in the financial sector.

For applicants, that comes with the risk that an employer will notice a resume was built with AI, and reject it on that basis. For employers, it is tough to parse who might be successful in the role.

There are common tells to a CV written with AI, including American spellings, bold emphasis on certain words and overused phrases such as “proven track record” or “trusted right hand”, said Rebecca Siciliano, managing director at Tiger Recruitment.

“There’s often a heavy reliance on descriptive language rather than concrete, quantifiable achievements, and formatting can feel oddly uniform across candidates.

“We look for evidence of what someone has actually delivered,” she added, also noting that more companies are relying on networking and live testing under timed scenarios.

Data compiled by LinkedIn found a third of Gen Z think not having the right network is the most important barrier to landing a first job.

Globally, jobseekers are over three times more likely to be hired by a company if they are already connected with an employee before applying, according to LinkedIn.

“Personal networking is on the rise, and event attendance is on the rise,” noted Andrew Powell, chief commercial officer of recruitment firm Robert Walters.

“While the world of AI will create similarity, a human approach is becoming more and more important.”

Employers are turning to firms such as AmplifyME to filter through large amounts of applications. The company is seeing an uptick in the number of organisations requesting its assessment services.

“It’s almost impossible to identify the signal from the noise,” said Anthony Cheung, AmplifyME’s chief content and culture officer.

“That’s creating demand for more performance-based assessment, where employers can observe what someone can actually do rather than relying solely on a CV or application.” BLOOMBERG