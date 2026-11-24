COMMENTARY

AI agents can now use tools and complete tasks across different applications

With AI agents, a company’s supplier can now sell their customers the finished work itself, too. PHOTO: REUTERS

IF YOU have ever bought software for a business, this arrangement might seem familiar. The supplier provides the software. You run the business and hire the employees who use it. Everyone understands their role.

But that arrangement is starting to change. Artificial intelligence agents can now use tools and complete tasks across different applications, taking on work that previously needed someone on your team.

The appeal is there. You wanted customers served and accounts reconciled. The software was supposed to help with that, and the employees were supposed to operate it. But if agents can operate the software, why do you still need the employees?

For years, you bought a licence and installed the software yourself. Then came software as a service, with a subscription and hosting handled by the supplier. The employees still did the work.

With agents, the supplier can now sell you the finished work itself. You pay for the outcome, and running the software becomes the supplier’s concern.

Suppliers are taking on different amounts of that work. Qualified’s Piper agent talks to potential customers, qualifies leads and books meetings. Your company still runs the sales operation, but staff no longer have to handle every initial enquiry themselves. Crescendo goes further, offering to manage customer service for you using AI agents and human specialists.

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Superunit takes it a step further. You just need to pay for a completed employment check. Its agents track down the employer, make the calls and follow up.

If they can confirm the details, you get the result and a record of how they checked it. If they cannot, there is no charge. You do not need someone on your payroll to make those calls, chase a reply or supervise the agents. Even the music that is played when a customer is placed on hold becomes the supplier’s problem.

The end of traditional outsourced work?

Businesses have outsourced work for years, of course. A supplier might organise it more efficiently, but taking on another account generally meant hiring more people. Agents let the supplier take on more customers without hiring at the same rate. If they do enough of the work reliably, the supplier can quote a price that your own team or a traditional outsourcer would struggle to match.

We often hear that “AI won’t replace you, but someone using AI will”. This passes for career advice, though it also works quite well as a threat.

Employees are encouraged to become that someone by learning to supervise agents. Unfortunately, managing the agents may already be included in the supplier’s fee. There may indeed be a new role overseeing AI agents, but someone at the supplier may already have it.

Your company may still need people to approve the results. In Qurrent’s case study about Roofstock, agents prepare accounting documents and perform checks, while property accountants control what goes into the books.

Those accountants approve the work, rather than manage the agents. But checking it may take fewer people than preparing it. You could serve more customers with the same team, or the same number with fewer people. Moving everyone into “higher-value work” is an aspiration, not a staffing plan.

For those who stay, the working day could become harder. Once agents handle the routine requests, employees may spend more of their time on disputes, unusual cases and customers who have already lost patience. The routine work disappears, along with the breathing space between difficult cases.

Junior employees could also lose the chance to learn on the job. A junior accountant learns by tracking down why two figures do not match, with a colleague checking their reasoning. Next time, they know where to look. Give them a finished reconciliation to approve, and they have the responsibility without the experience.

If those opportunities disappear, where will the next generation of experienced staff come from? Hiring from another company just passes the problem along.

If you run a service business, the risk extends beyond your employees. The work you hand to an AI company may be the very service your customers pay you for.

Suppose you own a call centre. A retailer pays you to handle its customer calls, and you pay an AI company to answer routine enquiries such as “Where’s my order?” When your contract comes up for renewal, the AI company could bid for the whole account.

It already handles the routine calls. If it can put its own people on the difficult ones, the retailer can hire it directly. You could lose the contract to the very company you hired to help deliver it.

Even if you keep part of the account, the retailer could give the AI company all the routine calls and send you only the complaints. Your team would still have to calm the customer whose parcel has gone missing for the second time. You could end up with a smaller contract and a harder working day.

This move from providing technology to delivering the service is already happening in professional services. Eudia offers legal services through Eudia Counsel, combining its technology with lawyers.

Norm AI has set up an affiliated law firm, Norm Law, where agents do the initial work and lawyers review it. A general counsel can now send them a contract to review. That puts them in contention for work that might otherwise have gone to an established law firm.

Consulting firms face a similar situation with their AI partners. Ode with Anthropic helps companies work out where to use AI and builds the systems for them. OpenAI’s Deployment Company sends engineers into businesses to redesign processes and put AI into use. Their consulting partners sell these services, too.

You began by asking whether you still needed employees to operate the software. If you run a service business, your customers could make much the same calculation about your company. The AI company you hired to cut your costs would be well placed to offer them a quote.

Buying the work may have looked like a straightforward way to save money. But if your supplier can deliver the service, too, the question is whether customers will still need you at all.

The writer works in Singapore’s public service and has been in the tech industry for more than 30 years