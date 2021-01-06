Australia: Shares open lower as domestic virus concerns weigh

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as concerns over the extent of a Sydney coronavirus cluster saw authorities ban residents from several suburbs, stoking fears of tougher lockdown restrictions and tepid economic growth.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as concerns over the extent of a Sydney coronavirus cluster saw authorities ban residents from several suburbs, stoking fears of tougher lockdown restrictions and tepid economic growth.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, called on residents in three cities to be tested for Covid-19 and isolate, while the country's largest city Sydney continued to battle a number of virus clusters.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.45 per cent at 6,681.9 by 1130 GMT. The benchmark closed roughly flat on Tuesday.

The health ministry said it would bring forward its Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, as fears of a wider outbreak mounted. Australia has repeatedly resisted pressure to expedite its vaccination distribution timetable, citing low coronavirus cases in the country.

Healthcare stocks dropped 1.6 per cent, with biotech giant CSL losing 1.4 per cent.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight financials also traded lower, with the so-called 'Big Four' banks falling in the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.8 per cent.

Tech stocks also took a beating, with Telstra Corp and TPG Telecom falling 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Bucking the sombre mood, energy stocks soared as oil prices benefited from the news of proposed output cuts by major producer Saudi Arabia.

Oil and gas explorers Oil Search and Santos were among the top gainers in the index, climbing 4.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

Insurance Australia Group edged up after it announced a finalised catastrophe reinsurance programme for 2021.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 690 while 500 declined.

In neighbouring New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 per cent, helped by gains among utility and tech stocks.

REUTERS