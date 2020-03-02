You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.7%

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 9:36 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with Singapore's Straits Times Index headed down 0.7 per cent or 22.2 points to 2,988.88 as at 9.04am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 140 to 49, after 105.5 million securities worth S$143.5 million changed hands.

The most active counter was Mapletree Commercial Trust, which fell 0.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.09, with 6.5 million shares traded.

Other heavily traded securities include Rex International, which decreased 2.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 18.9 cents with six million shares traded, and Genting Singapore, which dropped 1.2 per cent or one Singapore cent to 80.5 cents, with 5.1 million shares traded. 

Banking stocks were in the red during early morning trade. DBS was trading down 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 to S$24.03 on a cum-dividend basis. UOB fell 1.4 per cent or S$0.35 to S$24.13 on a cum-dividend basis, while OCBC dropped 0.6 per cent or S$0.06 to S$10.54 on a cum-dividend basis. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SATS, ESR-Reit, SIA, Wing Tai, IHH Healthcare, UOL, Ho Bee Land

Other active index counters included Singtel which slipped 1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.97 and CapitaLand Mall Trust, which fell 1.3 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.24. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday following falls the previous week as investors continue to worry over the virus outbreak. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.1 per cent to 20,912.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index decreased 1.3 per cent to 1,491.88.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus time bomb: America's uninsured and brutal work culture

[WASHINGTON] Like many Americans, bartender Danjale Williams is worried about the growing threat of the novel...

Mar 2, 2020 09:29 AM
Banking & Finance

China gives relief to shield trillions of yuan in bad debt amid virus outbreak

[BEIJING] China's financial regulators will allow the nation's lenders to delay recognising bad loans from smaller...

Mar 2, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares tumble at Monday's open

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index sliding 24....

Mar 2, 2020 09:16 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SATS, ESR-Reit, SIA, Wing Tai, IHH Healthcare, UOL, Ho Bee Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

UPDATED 10 min ago
Mar 2, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

Hubei, epicentre of China's virus outbreak, reports sharp drop in new cases

[BEIJING] China's central Hubei province, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported less than...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.