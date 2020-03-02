You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on virus worries, strong yen

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 8:22 AM

AB_020320.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after plunges last week on lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, with the yen firming against the US dollar.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after plunges last week on lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, with the yen firming against the US dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.09 per cent or 230.80 points to 20,912.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.26 per cent or 18.99 points at 1,491.88.

Investors are "watching the number of patients short-term, while governments of relevant countries are readying measures" including economic stimulus, Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

"In the Tokyo market, concerns are emerging that shares have oversold," she said, adding that the steady rebound in the market "will be when the number of patients in the world peaks".

The US dollar slipped to 107.70 yen in early Asian trade against 108.06 yen in New York on Friday as investors sought safe haven assets including the Japanese currency.

SEE ALSO

Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss virus impact: source

In Tokyo, some blue-chip exporters were lower, with Toyota dropping 1.79 per cent to 6,999 yen, Honda trading down 2.41 per cent at 2,732 yen, and Panasonic down 1,01 per cent at 1,020 yen.

But Sony was up 1.37 per cent at 6,702 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.93 per cent at 5,010 yen as some investors bought on dips after five consecutive days of rout in Tokyo.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.4 per cent at 25,409.36.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 08:40 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss virus impact: source

[SYDNEY] Australia's financial regulators will discuss the impact of a new coronavirus outbreak on Australia's A$2...

Mar 2, 2020 08:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

Caltex Australia says EG Group's offer undervalues company, but open to talks

[BENGALURU] Caltex Australia said on Monday that the A$3.9 billion-plus (S$3.52 billion) proposal from Britain's EG...

Mar 2, 2020 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng unit bags S$98.7m HDB contract

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) has awarded a S$98.7 million building works contract to Chip Eng Seng ...

Mar 2, 2020 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit enters into S$200m unsecured loan facility

ESR-REIT has entered into a S$200 million unsecured loan facility agreement comprising a S$150 million term-loan...

Mar 2, 2020 07:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Central banks urge G-20 to back cheaper payments 'roadmap'

[LONDON] Central banks will ask world leaders to back a "roadmap" for cutting the cost of cross-border payments, the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.