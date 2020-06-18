You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Thursday's open; STI down 0.7%

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 9:45 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE stocks began trading on Thursday morning in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index (STI) dropping 18.82 points or 0.7 per cent to 2,650.80 as at 9.04am. 

This came after Singapore's non-oil exports fell 4.5 per cent in May, registering their first monthly drop this year, according to figures released by Enterprise Singapore on Wednesday. 

On the Singapore bourse, decliners outnumbered advancers 91 to 46, after about 80.8 million securities worth S$108.6 million changed hands. 

Among the index securities, the most heavily traded by volume was ComfortDelGro, which lost S$0.02 or 1.2 per cent to S$1.63, with 3.9 million shares traded. Mapletree Logistics Trust inched up S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$1.96, with 1.3 million units changing hands. 

The trio of banking stocks were mixed in early trade. DBS shed S$0.28 or 1.3 per cent to S$21.29, UOB slipped S$0.05 or 0.2 per cent to S$20.98, while OCBC Bank edged up S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent to S$9.17. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree NAC Trust, China Everbright, IReit Global, ESR-Reit

Other active securities include Jardine Matheson Holdings, which lost US$0.75 or 1.7 per cent to US$42.50, and CapitaLand, which fell S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent to S$3.

Over in the US, equities closed lower overnight as investors monitored spikes in coronavirus cases, amid worries that Wall Street stocks might be overvalued

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 26,119.61, down 0.7 per cent, the broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 per cent to 3,113.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 9,910.53.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese stocks opened lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections and a stronger yen weighed on the market.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 09:27 AM
Banking & Finance

14 digital bank applicants to progress to next stage of assessment: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday said that 14 out of the 21 digital bank applications will...

Jun 18, 2020 09:27 AM
Life & Culture

Must be glove: the Japan man obsessed with lost gloves

[TOKYO] Koji Ishii can't help himself: whenever he sees a lost glove on the streets of his hometown Tokyo, he just...

Jun 18, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.91 ...

Jun 18, 2020 09:17 AM
Government & Economy

US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 840 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data...

Jun 18, 2020 09:03 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree NAC Trust, China Everbright, IReit Global, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.