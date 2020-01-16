You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday after signing of US-China trade deal; STI up 0.14%

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 9:37 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares rose at the opening bell on Thursday following the signing of the long-awaited US-China "phase one" trade agreement. Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 4.55 points or 0.14 per cent to 3,261.53 as at 9.05am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 44, after 100 million securities worth S$86.9 million changed hands.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, slipping S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent to S$1.15 after 21.8 million shares were traded.

AsiaPhos was another actively traded stock, jumping S$0.004 or 20 per cent to S$0.024 after 16.2 million shares changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The most active securities by value included Singtel, up S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.29 with 4.3 million shares traded, and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, which rose S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$2.12 after 1.7 million units changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Frasers Commercial Trust, SPH, China Everbright, China Haida

All three local banks gained ground in the morning. DBS rose S$0.16 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.24, UOB was up S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent to S$26.83, and OCBC increased S$0.07 or 0.6 per cent to S$11.05.

In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 edged to records on Wednesday following a volatile session marked by the signing of the US-China trade agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 29,030.22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.29. Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent to end at 9,258.70.

European shares ended flat on Wednesday as investors held back from making any big bets ahead of the signing of the US-China trade agreement. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.01 per cent higher after remaining range-bound for most of the day.

In Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.13 per cent or 31.74 points to 23,948.32, while the broader Topix index lost 0.01 per cent or 0.14 points to 1,730.92 points in early trade.

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 09:28 AM
Government & Economy

China's economy estimated to have grown more than 6% in 2019: Liu He

[BEIJING] China's 2019 gross domestic product is estimated to have grown more than 6 per cent, and data for January...

Jan 16, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.63...

Jan 16, 2020 09:16 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Frasers Commercial Trust, SPH, China Everbright, China Haida

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Jan 16, 2020 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

MIDDLE Eastern utility firm Utico has confirmed that both town halls for investors holding Hyflux's medium-term...

UPDATED 9 min ago
Jan 16, 2020 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Nov machinery orders post largest rise on record in relief for economy

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders jumped in November to post their biggest monthly expansion on record, in a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly