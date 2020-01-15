You are here

US: S&P, Dow open lower as banks weigh

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 10:50 PM

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by banking shares after disappointing results from Goldman Sachs, while investors awaited the release of details of an initial US-China trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.87 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,901.80. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.88 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 3,282.27. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.43 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 9,253.76 at the opening bell.

