Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks fell on Friday morning, continuing their decline from Thursday prompted by resurgent Covid-19 infections in the US and Beijing.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.6 per cent or 15.1 points to 2,650.57 as at 9.06am. Losers outnumbered gainers 81 to 65, after 72.5 million securities worth S$107.3 million changed hands.

Among the most active counters by volume was Singtel, which lost S$0.02 or 0.8 per cent to S$2.55, with three million shares changing hands.

Other heavily traded securities include Singapore Airlines, which fell 1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$4.03, with 1.9 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, Singapore Press Holdings slipped 1.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.34, with 1.8 million shares changing hands.

The trio of local banks all fell in early trade. UOB declined 0.6 per cent or S$0.13 to S$20.81, DBS lost 1 per cent or S$0.21 to S$21.31, and OCBC fell 0.9 per cent or S$0.08 to S$9.11.

Other active index counters include the Singapore Exchange, which edged up 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$8.17. Keppel Corp slipped 0.8 per cent or S$0.05 to S$5.99.

CapitaLand shares were flat at S$2.97. On Thursday, Temasek Foundation said it is partnering the mall operator to install tabletop separators for over 500 dining tables in food courts operated by Kopitiam and Food Junction, as well as staff canteens for frontline transport workers at public transport depots.

US stocks finished little changed on Thursday as investors weighed data showing stubbornly high jobless claims against optimism over the impact of monetary stimulus.

European shares closed lower on Thursday as the spike in coronavirus cases in the US and China triggered fears of a second wave of infections, while a 60 per cent plunge in Wirecard's share price over missing cash balances weighed on the Stoxx 600 index.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday in nervous trade as investors weighed worries about the spike in Covid-19 infections and financial support by central banks and governments.