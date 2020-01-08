You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open sharply lower on Wednesday amid US-Iran tensions; STI down 1.23%

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 9:39 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE shares opened sharply lower on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions. The US said Iran had fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles at 5.30pm (2230 GMT) on Jan 7 against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based.

Singapore's Straits Times Index tumbled 39.82 points or 1.23 per cent to 3,208.04 as at 9.03am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 175 to 24, after 147.6 million securities worth S$120.1 million changed hands.

Watch-listed AusGroup was the most traded counter by volume in the morning, unchanged at S$0.055 after 24.9 million shares were traded.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which fell S$0.03 or 2.5 per cent to S$1.16 on 11.1 million shares traded, and Marco Polo Marine, down S$0.001 or 3.9 per cent to S$0.025 after 10.2 million shares changed hands.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: QAF, Kimly, Trendlines, LHN, TEE, China Haida

All three local banks lost ground in early trade, as DBS fell S$0.36 or 1.4 per cent to S$25.69, OCBC lost S$0.19 or 1.7 per cent to S$10.81, and UOB slid S$0.39 or 1.5 per cent to S$26.31.

US stocks had already closed lower on Tuesday amid volatility caused by the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and before it was reported Iran had fired missiles at Iraq airbases where US troops were based.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 per cent to close at 28,583.68, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.3 per cent to finish at 3,237.18, but the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped only a fraction to 9,068.58.

In Europe, the pan-regional Stoxx 600 index finished a volatile session 0.2 per cent higher.

Tokyo stocks also slid at the open, as the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.57 per cent or 370.40 points to 23,205.32 while the broader Topix index was down 1.35 per cent or 23.32 points at 1,701.73.

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 09:36 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars skid after attack on US forces in Iraq

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a beating on Wednesday as risk sentiment was rocked by reports...

Jan 8, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

LHN joint venture to buy industrial property from Ascendas Reit for S$17m

A JOINT venture (JV) of Catalist-listed LHN will acquire a JTC industrial property located at 202 Kallang Bahru for...

Jan 8, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 20.58...

Jan 8, 2020 09:16 AM
Garage

Impersonators, fake accounts creep in as world leaders shun TikTok

[NEW YORK] As TikTok catches fire among the younger set, world leaders and politicians have kept their distance amid...

Jan 8, 2020 09:11 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares slip as rocket attack on Iraq base quells risk appetite

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday after Iran launched a major ballistic missile attack on US-led...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly