You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open slightly higher on Thursday; STI up 0.1% to 3,371.51

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 9:39 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 10:23 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares edged higher when trading began on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 3.71 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,371.51 as at 9.03am.

This comes after Wall Street stocks closed at record highs overnight as a slew of mixed US economic data raised expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at its next meeting at the end of the month.

All three major US indices hit new highs - the Dow added 0.7 per cent to 26,961.52 by the closing bell, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to 2,995.53, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 8,170.23. US markets closed early in anticipation of Thursday's Independence Day holiday and will reopen on Friday.

On the Singapore bourse, advancers edged out decliners 83 to 24, after about 90.1 million securities worth S$78.3 million changed hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among the most heavily traded counters by volume, Addvalue Tech gained 21.7 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 2.8 cents, with 14.1 million shares traded, and SunMoonFood was up 15.7 per cent, or 0.8 cent to 5.9 cents, with 8.9 million shares traded.

Addvalue Tech on Wednesday said it had bagged a contract worth at least US$1 million from an Indonesia firm that specialises in providing satellite communication and IT solutions to the Indonesian government and its military agency.

Financials were mixed with DBS trading flat at S$26.15, OCBC gaining 0.4 per cent, or four cents to S$11.52, and UOB dipping 0.3 per cent, or eight cents to S$26.51.

Other active stocks included ComfortDelGro which was up 1.1 per cent, or three Singapore cents to S$2.73, and ST Group Food, which slipped 1.8 per cent, or 0.5 cent to S$0.275.

ST Group Food made its debut on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday, closing at S$0.28 - a 7.7 per cent, or two cents premium over its IPO (initial public offering) price of S$0.26.

Elsewhere, Asian equities saw modest gains tracking Wall Street stocks overnight. 

Japan's Topix rose 0.5 per cent as at 9.30am, Australia’s S&P/ASX 20 added 0.7 per cent, and Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong stocks were up 0.2 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite was little changed. 

In a research note on Thursday morning, UOB economists noted that today's Asian session will likely look to recover some of the losses from yesterday, after a constructive overnight session on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Beyond the initial repricing, activity levels will probably be subdued in light of today's US holiday. Year to date, volatilities across asset classes have been grinding lower, while valuations have richened in the backdrop of slowing global growth. Thanks to monetary policy easing expectations, it has largely been a period of rewards without risks," the economists added. 

Among the commodities, oil prices fell on Thursday, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude stockpiles. Brent crude futures were down 0.4 per cent at US$63.60 by the morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 0.3 per cent to US$57.18 per barrel, Reuters data show. 

Meanwhile, gold prices were steady after hitting a one-week high in the previous session. Spot gold was broadly unchanged at US$1,418.60 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at US$1,421.7 an ounce as at 9.19am. 

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF; Tharman on shortlist

Jul 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EH-Reit, Addvalue Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Hiap Seng Engineering, Eneco Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening