You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.1%

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 9:43 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at Friday's open after a strong showing on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data releases including positive China data and a modest improvement in August's international visitor numbers in Singapore.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) retreated 1.81 points or 0.1 per cent to 2,498.93 as at 9.01am on Friday.

Decliners edged out advancers slightly at 53 to 47, after 51.7 million securities worth S$32.5 million changed hands.

Among the index securities, the most heavily traded by volume was Thai Beverage which lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to 60.5 cents, with 1.7 million shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications added S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$2.16, with 1.3 million shares traded. This comes as the telco on Thursday announced that its group chief executive (CEO) Chua Sock Koong will be retiring with effect from Jan 1, 2021. The promotion of Singtel's consumer head, Yuen Kuan Moon, to group CEO is seen as a "rational" pick, and is expected to keep the mainboard-listed company in steady hands, analysts told The Business Times.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: CMT, CCT, AGV Group, Lendlease Global Reit, OUE

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, banking stocks were mixed in early trade. UOB gained S$0.10 or 0.5 per cent to S$19.48, DBS fell S$0.10 or 0.5 per cent to S$20.30, while OCBC lost S$0.04 or 0.5 per cent to S$8.54.

Other active securities included Netlink NBN Trust, which was down S$0.01 or 1 per cent to S$0.97, while Mapletree Industrial Trust units gained S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent to S$3.29.

Over in the US, tech shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday at the start of a new quarter, as investors weighed mixed economic data and ongoing stimulus talks.

European shares handed back most of their early gains to finish slightly higher on Thursday, as a slide in oil majors and German drugs company Bayer offset a slew of positive earning reports. After rising as much as 0.9 per cent, the pan-European Stoxx 600 lost some steam to end just 0.2 per cent higher, fading as oil prices slumped 5 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks resumed trading on Friday, after a hardware failure the day before caused an unprecedented day-long halt to trade on one of the world's largest exchanges.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 per cent or 121.63 points to 23,306.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.5 per cent or 7.93 points to 1,633.42.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 09:58 AM
Technology

Amazon says almost 20,000 workers had Covid-19 in six months

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said almost 20,000 US employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during a time period of a...

Oct 2, 2020 09:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops for second day as worsening pandemic threatens demand drop

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Friday, extending losses into a second day as rising production of...

Oct 2, 2020 09:23 AM
Companies & Markets

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

AGV Group's executive director for Singapore operations, Albert Ang, has agreed to leave the Catalist-listed company...

Oct 2, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares fall at Friday's open

MALAYSIA share prices started trading on lower ground on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite...

Oct 2, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Moody's downgrades CMT to A3; upgrades CCT to Baa1

MOODY'S Investors Service has downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Witty Wicker

Private home purchases at odds with headline economic toll

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.