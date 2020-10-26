Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

The Straits Times Index dipped 0.02 per cent or 0.6 point to 2,536.79 as at 9.04am.

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Monday amid cautious trading, after a mixed close on Wall Street last Friday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 76 to 41, after 79.5 million securities worth S$41.1 million changed hands.

The most active counter by volume was Jiutian Chemical, which rose 2.4 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 8.7 cents, with 29.7 million shares traded.

Other heavily traded counters include Thai Beverage Public Company, which gained 0.9 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 58.5 cents, with 4.5 million shares traded, and Sembcorp Marine, which held steady at 13.7 Singapore cents with 3.2 million shares changing hands.

Yinda Infocomm shares were up 13.8 per cent or 1.2 Singapore cents to 9.9 cents with 2.2 million shares changing hands. Its board on Monday said the company's management is in early stages of discussion with a third party regarding a "potential transaction".

Banking stocks were down in early morning trade. DBS fell 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$21.48, UOB dropped 0.2 per cent or S$0.04 to S$20.04, while OCBC dipped 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$8.80.

Other active index counters include the Singapore Exchange, which held steady at S$9.06, and ST Engineering, which remained unchanged at S$3.68.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Monday. The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 23,547.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was flat at 1,625.57 after hovering between negative and positive territory at the open.