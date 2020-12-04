You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.1%

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 9:55 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

SINGAPORE shares inched higher on Friday when markets opened, amid mixed trading on regional bourses and Wall Street overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was up 4.05 points or 0.1 per cent at 2,826.39 as at 9.01am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 84 to 30, after 60.9 million securities worth S$54.1 million changed hands.

Keppel Corp was one of the more actively traded counters in terms of value on Friday morning. The stock gained 0.8 per cent or S$0.04 to S$5.19. It said on Friday morning that its asset management arm Keppel Capital and property arm Keppel Land have launched a Vietnam-focused real estate fund, which raised US$400 million in its first closing.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was among the active counters by volume in early trade, with around three million shares changing hands as at 9.01am. The counter was trading 0.6 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent lower at 90.5 cents.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Building maintenance firm ISOTeam's shares were one of the top losers on Friday morning, falling 11.6 per cent or 1.7 Singapore cents to 13 cents. This comes after the Singapore Exchange Regulation on Thursday warned shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.

Shares of Hong Lai Huat Group also fell in early trade, dropping 9.1 per cent or 1.3 Singapore cents to 13 cents as at 9.01am. It announced on Thursday that it is proposing to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue to raise up to S$26.9 million to partly finance its second mixed-use development project in Phnom Penh.

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Equities were in the green most of the day, but weakened near the end of the session following a report that examined challenges in coronavirus vaccine supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to 29,969.52, the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 per cent to 3,666.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent to 12,377.18, its second record high in three sessions.

In Asia, Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.3 per cent or 82.69 points at 26,726.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.2 per cent or 2.63 points to 1,772.62. Meanwhile, the ASX 200 in Australia was trading slightly higher in the morning, up 0.3 per cent at 6,633.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 10:01 AM
Government & Economy

Obama, Bush, Clinton as well as US President-elect Biden ready to publicly receive Covid-19 vaccine

[WASHINGTON] Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden...

Dec 4, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

Hollywood 'Con Queen' arrested in Britain: FBI

[LOS ANGELES] A suspected con artist who allegedly impersonated top female Hollywood executives to swindle wide-eyed...

Dec 4, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with more gains Friday morning following another record performance on Wall...

Dec 4, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened flat on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.06...

Dec 4, 2020 09:21 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Affirm looks to Canada with acquisition of buy-now-pay-later firm PayBright

[BENGALURU] Affirm Holdings has agreed to buy Canadian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm PayBright for C$340 million (S$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Resident incomes fell in June, but employment levels bounce back

'Calibrated' GLS, falling condo inventory could revive en bloc market: analysts

Big tenants trading places as building owners make big changes

Covid-19 makes uneasy bedfellows of Grab and Gojek

Covid-19 prompts spurt in new, small businesses like no other crisis

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for