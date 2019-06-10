You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,192.62, up 0.83% on day

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 1:23 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks pushed on from their morning gains when trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.83 per cent or 26.33 points to 3,192.62 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 216 to 89, after 732.3 million securities worth S$435.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International advanced 5.97 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.071 with 28.7 million shares traded. Genting Singapore rose 1.73 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.88 with 27.3 million shares traded.

For index stocks, all three Singapore banks rose with DBS up 1.19 per cent or S$0.29 to S$24.68, UOB was up 0.95 per cent or S$0.23 at S$24.46, while OCBC increased 0.94 per cent or S$0.10 to S$10.74.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Besides banks, Singtel was another active index security, up 0.31 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.29.

Other Asian markets also rose after US President Donald Trump dropped threatened tariffs against Mexico and weak US jobs data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
4 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
5 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's staff healthcare costs up in 2018; lacks well-designed corporate insurance: report

Jun 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Starhill Reit, Oxley, Boardroom, Pacific Star, FSL, Alpha Energy, Accrelist

Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Synagie partners WeChat vendor to help SMEs tap China's social e-commerce market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening