Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,192.62, up 0.83% on day

SINGAPORE stocks pushed on from their morning gains when trading resumed on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.83 per cent or 26.33 points to 3,192.62 as at 1.02pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 216 to 89, after 732.3 million securities worth S$435.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International advanced 5.97 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.071 with 28.7 million shares traded. Genting Singapore rose 1.73 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.88 with 27.3 million shares traded.

For index stocks, all three Singapore banks rose with DBS up 1.19 per cent or S$0.29 to S$24.68, UOB was up 0.95 per cent or S$0.23 at S$24.46, while OCBC increased 0.94 per cent or S$0.10 to S$10.74.

Besides banks, Singtel was another active index security, up 0.31 per cent or one Singapore cent to S$3.29.

Other Asian markets also rose after US President Donald Trump dropped threatened tariffs against Mexico and weak US jobs data increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.