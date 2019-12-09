You are here

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 1:27 PM
SINGAPORE shares were flat on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 0.01 per cent, or 0.24 point to 3,194.47 as at 1pm. 

Decliners outnumbered advancers 156 to 130, after about 518 million shares worth S$399.6 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources was flat at 22 Singapore cents, with 61.4 million shares traded, while Tritech was up 8.3 per cent, or 0.2 cent to 2.6 Singapore cents, with 21.4 million shares traded. 

Last week, index compiler FTSE Russell indicated that plantation owner Golden Agri will be dropped from the STI, and replaced by Mapletree Logistics Trust from Dec 23.

Meanwhile, Tritech has dropped its proposed share placement of 110.8 million shares, after taking into consideration the volatility of its share price, among other factors.

Banking stocks held on their gains from the early morning trade, with DBS gaining 0.1 per cent, or two cents to S$25.14, United Overseas Bank advancing 0.8 per cent, or 19 cents to S$25.71, and OCBC Bank adding 0.2 per cent, or two cents to S$10.73. 

Other active stocks included Hongkong Land which gained 1.7 per cent, or nine US cents to US$5.55, while Wilmar International shed almost 1 per cent, or four cents to S$4.10. 

