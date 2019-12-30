You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.18% on day

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 1:22 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.18 per cent, or 5.66 points to 3,220.87 as at 1pm. 

Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 137, after about 702 million shares worth S$285 million changed hands. 

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources gained 2.1 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 24 Singapore cents, with 44.3 million shares traded; while Mermaid Maritime shot up 11.3 per cent, or 1.3 Singapore cents to 12.8 Singapore cents, with 39.3 million shares traded.

Banking stocks, however, faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS slipped 0.7 per cent, or 18 Singapore cents to S$25.77, United Overseas Bank shed 0.5 per cent, or 14 Singapore cents to S$26.26, and OCBC dipped 0.1 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$10.95. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other active stocks included ComfortDelGro which gained 1.7 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$2.39, while SGX fell 0.9 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$8.88.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.03%

StarHub gained 0.7 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.42. This comes after the telco on Monday said it will partner Malaysian mobile service provider U Mobile to conduct 5G trials in both nations, starting in the first quarter next year.

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 01:12 PM
Garage

EV Growth closes first fund at hard cap of US$250m

SINGAPORE-BASED venture capital firm EV Growth has raised an additional US$50 million for its first fund, bringing...

Dec 30, 2019 01:11 PM
Transport

Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide and 'conserve every yen' -sources

[BEIJING] Japan's Nissan Motor Co has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples...

Dec 30, 2019 01:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves near record US$80b

[HANOI] Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves hit a new high of almost US$80 billion, with a quarter of it bought this...

Dec 30, 2019 12:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux expects 'material adverse financial impact' from ending previous deal for TuasOne project

HYFLUX is expecting the axing of a previous settlement agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to result in...

Dec 30, 2019 12:22 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will end 2019 with multiple protests planned for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day aimed at...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly