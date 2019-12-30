Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.18% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.18 per cent, or 5.66 points to 3,220.87 as at 1pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 182 to 137, after about 702 million shares worth S$285 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Golden Agri-Resources gained 2.1 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent to 24 Singapore cents, with 44.3 million shares traded; while Mermaid Maritime shot up 11.3 per cent, or 1.3 Singapore cents to 12.8 Singapore cents, with 39.3 million shares traded.

Banking stocks, however, faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS slipped 0.7 per cent, or 18 Singapore cents to S$25.77, United Overseas Bank shed 0.5 per cent, or 14 Singapore cents to S$26.26, and OCBC dipped 0.1 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$10.95.

Other active stocks included ComfortDelGro which gained 1.7 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$2.39, while SGX fell 0.9 per cent, or eight Singapore cents to S$8.88.

StarHub gained 0.7 per cent, or one Singapore cent to S$1.42. This comes after the telco on Monday said it will partner Malaysian mobile service provider U Mobile to conduct 5G trials in both nations, starting in the first quarter next year.