Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.19% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with The Straits Times Index down 0.19 per cent or 6.26 points on the day to 3,274.77 as at 1.04pm.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 164 to 159, after about 1.26 billion securities worth S$368.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ntegrator International rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 55.6 per cent to S$0.014 with 90.5 million shares traded, while OEL (Holdings) gained 0.7 Singapore cent or 24.1 per cent to S$0.036 on 77.4 million shares traded.

Banking stocks faltered by the afternoon trade. DBS fell one Singapore cent or 0.04 per cent to S$26.34, UOB lost 14 cents or 0.5 per cent to S$26.59, and OCBC slipped three cents or 0.3 per cent to S$11.17.

Other active securities include Singtel which dropped two Singapore cents or 0.6 per cent to S$3.28, and Genting Singapore which rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.5 per cent to S$0.945.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust rose one Singapore cent or 0.8 per cent to S$1.25 as at 1.04pm. OCBC Investment Research on Monday morning maintained its "buy" call but raised its fair value estimate for the trust to S$1.37 from S$1.36. OCBC also opined that the "worst is likely over" for the trust in relation to its Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere in the region, Tokyo ended the morning up 0.3 per cent. Shanghai and Sydney each gained 0.3 per cent and Seoul rose one per cent. However, Hong Kong was down.