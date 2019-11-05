You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,250.67, up 0.44% on day

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 1:28 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE stocks built on their morning advance as trading resumed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index increasing 0.44 per cent or 14.27 points on the day to 3,250.67 as at 1.04pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 200 to 136, after 770.3 million securities worth about S$547.8 million changed hands.

Among the most active securities, Rex International advanced S$0.005 or 4.3 per cent to S$0.121 with 61.5 million shares traded. The price increase comes after its unit Masirah Oil said on Tuesday morning it had awarded a drilling rig contract to Foresight Offshore Drilling to drill one appraisal well in Oman.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was up S$0.05 or 5.2 per cent to S$1.01 with 45.7 million shares changing hands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singtel remained one of the most active index stocks, trading up S$0.03 or 0.9 per cent to S$3.33.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.2% to 3,241.64

Among financials, DBS was up S$0.15 or 0.6 per cent to S$26.28 and UOB advanced S$0.07 or 0.3 per cent to S$26.75. OCBC slipped S$0.02 or 0.2 per cent to S$11.05 after announcing a 6 per cent decline for its third quarter 2019 net profit.

Asian markets were mixed as investors took a step back after recent rallies, awaiting the next developments in the China-US trade talks.

Wall Street had provided a perfect lead - with all three main indices closing at record highs on optimism the economic superpowers are close to agreeing the first part of a wider tariffs pact.

Tokyo led gainers as it reopened after a long weekend to play catch-up with Monday's rally.

The Nikkei ended the morning more than 1 per cent higher, Sydney added 0.2 per cent and Taipei was 0.4 per cent up.

But Hong Kong and Shanghai each slipped, while Seoul and Wellington were barely moved.

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 01:13 PM
Technology

Samsung says to shut down US CPU research division

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will shut down a CPU research division at one of its US facilities, a...

Nov 5, 2019 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

India's Oct services activity contracts for second straight month

[BENGALURU] Activity in India's dominant services industry contracted for a second consecutive month in October due...

Nov 5, 2019 01:08 PM
Government & Economy

Mixing fiscal, monetary steps will boost growth: Bank of Japan's Kuroda

[NAGOYA] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday a mix of fiscal and monetary stimulus would give a...

Nov 5, 2019 12:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Procurri gets non-binding letter of intent from 3rd party to acquire assets

PROCURRI Corporation on Tuesday said it has received an "unsolicited, non-binding letter of intent" from a third...

Nov 5, 2019 12:35 PM
Life & Culture

Self-taught violin maker from North Macedonia wins international fame

[VELES, North Macedonia] Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly