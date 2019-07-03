You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon at 3,357.64, down 0.39% on day

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 1:40 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks edged down as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index declining 0.39 per cent or 13.16 points to 3,357.64 as at 1.04pm, charting weaker performance across Asian markets. 

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 164 to 148, or about 10 securities down for every nine up, after 963.5 million securities worth S$596.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore shed 3.7 per cent or S$0.035 to S$0.90 with 49.5 million shares traded. Disa shed 33.3 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.002 with 47.4 million shares traded.

Sembcorp Marine fell 7.8 per cent or S$0.12 to S$1.42 with 18.3 million shares traded. The stock tumbled during morning trade following an announcement on Brazilian authorities executing a search warrant on its subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA) over an anti-graft probe over a former consultant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

OCBC Investment Research has maintained "hold" on SembMarine's stock, with a lower fair value estimate of S$1.50 from a previous estimate of S$1.60, recommending investors wait for clarity on the matter. 

Among active index stocks on the Singapore Exchange, Singtel held steady at S$3.50; Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust was up 1.5 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.98.

Banking stocks were trading weaker, with DBS Group Holdings fell 1.4 per cent or S$0.38 to S$26.12; United Overseas Bank was down 0.6 per cent or S$0.17 to S$26.38; and OCBC Bank was down 0.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$11.49.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai was one of the biggest losers, down 1 per cent, while Hong Kong was down 0.3 per cent, and Tokyo lost 0.7 per cent by the break. Seoul also fell 0.8 per cent, while Taipei gave up 1 per cent. Sydney meanwhile, was up 0.4 per cent. Oil prices also inched up slightly following data observing another drop in US stockpiles.

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine down 7.8% by midday after Brazil police executes search warrant on unit in anti-graft probe

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

In blow to Singapore's expansion, Malaysia bans sea sand exports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening