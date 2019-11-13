You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.64% on day

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 1:29 PM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 1:45 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon weaker, with the Straits Times Index down 0.64 per cent or 20.88 points to 3,246.92 on the day as at 1.04pm, as Asian markets continued to tread in negative territory. 

On the Singapore bourse, decliners outnumbered advancers 206 to 131, after about 857.6 million securities worth S$509.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Jiutian Chemical was up 5.9 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 1.8 cents, with 37.3 million shares traded, while Rex International lost 1.6 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent to 18.6 cents, with 25.2 million shares traded.

Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust units slid S$0.05 or 4.1 per cent to S$1.17 on news its Festival Walk property in Hong Kong had sustained "extensive damage" due to various incidents related to the pro-democracy protests on Tuesday night.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking stocks also faltered by the afternoon trade - DBS dipped 0.7 per cent, or 18 Singapore cents to S$26.55 on a cum dividend basis, UOB lost 0.8 per cent, or 21 cents to S$26.81, and OCBC slipped 0.7 per cent, or eight cents to S$11.09.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.38%

Other active securities included Singtel which fell 1.8 per cent or six Singapore cents to S$3.29, and Wilmar International which was up 3.1 per cent, or 12 cents to S$3.97.

SATS was 2.4 per cent or 12 Singapore cents lower at S$4.97 on a cum dividend basis, on news that it posted a 7.6 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30, on lower cargo volumes and investments in growth initiatives. 

Asian markets continued to trade weaker amidst US-China trade war uncertainty after US President Donald Trump failed to give investors enough reassurance over the progress of the China trade talks. 

Tokyo ended the morning session 0.9 per cent lower, while Shanghai and Sydney each fell 0.5 per cent. Seoul dropped one per cent and Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also down. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also tumbled more than two per cent in early trade. 

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 01:17 PM
Consumer

China retail giant Alibaba given OK for huge Hong Kong listing

[HONG KONG] Chinese online retail titan Alibaba has been given the go-ahead to list shares in Hong Kong, reports...

Nov 13, 2019 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong banks tell staff: cancel meetings, watch family, be safe

[HONG KONG] Safety memos have become a part of daily life at big banks in Hong Kong but the latest edition are...

Nov 13, 2019 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

[BEIJING] Beijing is investigating a Taiwanese man on suspicion of engaging in activities that endanger national...

Nov 13, 2019 12:25 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS co-creates framework with financial sector for responsible use of AI

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be working with financial industry partners on an initiative known as...

Nov 13, 2019 12:21 PM
Government & Economy

US Democrats announce eight more witnesses for public impeachment hearings

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a list of eight more witnesses who will testify in open...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly